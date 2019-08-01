Muse Games has announced the release of its beat 'em up rhythm game Hamsterdam on PC, consoles, and mobile. This is an indie game that was partially funded on Kickstarter, and it offers a clean design where you'll take on a gang of vermin through the use of kung fu in order to restore peace to Hamsterdam one district at a time.

If you check out the trailer above you'll get a quick glimpse of the game's hero Pimm as he pulls off a few kung fu moves. Like many Play Store listings, there's no gameplay in the video, because why bother showing people what to expect from the game. I suppose that's my job, but you'd think a developer would want people to know exactly what they are paying for.

Essentially Hamsterdam is a beat 'em up rhythm game where you'll furiously tap and swipe on the screen to attack your many enemies. As you advance, you'll unlock in-game currency that can be used to purchase customizations for Pimm. Since this is a rhythm game, there is a proper cadence to your attacks that allows you to execute rhythm-based combos. Personally, I'm not a fan of the touchscreen controls and would prefer a digital thumbstick and buttons since it can be difficult to swipe on the screen accurately. This setup makes for a lot of missed swipes, which can be detrimental to your success.

On a lighter note, Hamsterdam is indeed a premium release. This means you can pick it up today for $1.99 ($5 cheaper than the Steam version), and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included. What you see is what you get, which is a rare occurrence on the Play Store. Bluetooth controllers are supported out of the box (tested with a Steelseries Stratus Duo), though I was unable to get a corded HID controller to work over USB, so your mileage may vary.

If you enjoy beat 'em ups or rhythm games, Hamsterdam is a solid offering, but it does suffer from a few touchscreen control quirks. Luckily bluetooth controllers are supported, though there is a lack of Shield TV support. All in all, Hamsterdam is an enjoyable beat 'em up with adorable graphics, intuitive gameplay, and a fair price, which makes it a buy in my book. While a demo would have been appreciated so that people could experience the game without going out of pocket, $1.99 isn't that much of a commitment for a lighthearted brawler.