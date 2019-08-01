The Galaxy Note10 is almost certain to be the first generation in the series to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. We've been told by our sources that Samsung will include a pair of AKG USB-C earbuds with every purchase to make up for the loss. It's also been said that dongles could also be in play here and, thanks to a leak, we're able to eye out what that dongle looks like.

WinFuture editor Roland Quandt, who is renowned for his reporting on leaks, has posted images of a 3.5mm-to-USB-C dongle to his Twitter account, labeling it as destined for Galaxy Note10+ (or, in this mention, Plus).

While the pictures could tell the whole story, commenters immediately drew criticisms and comparisons to Apple's equivalent dongle, hoping that Samsung's will at least take on more wear and tear. We're also willing to bet that the regular Galaxy Note10 and the even-larger 5G version will get the dongle — for the sake of argument, imagine the backlash if they didn't.

And if that didn't already peak your visual intrigue, a member of the Underkg forums posted "in the wild" shots of what's supposed a Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 in use. Take a good look at those if you fancy them.

The smartwatch should be announced on August 5 while the Note10 is to debut on August 7. Catch up on all the developments with our story tracker.