There have been previous reports that Digital Wellbeing would be coming to Chrome in Android Q, and we now know what this integration is going to look like. The least stable of the publicly available Chrome builds is the Canary channel and a recent update has added a flag that allows sharing of usage stats with the Digital Wellbeing app and also allows limits for individual sites.

The flag in question can be found at chrome://flags/#usage-stats in the Chrome Canary for Android. After enabling it and restarting the app, head to the Digital Wellbeing dashboard and you should see a button titled "Show sites that you visit" under Chrome Canary which then brings up a popup explaining the feature (see main image above).

Left: The flag in Chrome Canary. Right: What you'll then see in Digital Wellbeing.

Once enabled, it lists all the sites you've recently visited and the amount of time you've spent on each. With the little hourglass icon to the right of each entry, you can add a usage limit for each individual site — really handy if you waste countless hours per day on androidpolice.com while you should be doing something more important. The app timer resets at midnight, by the way.

I first tried to use this feature on a phone running Android Q Beta 4, but I couldn't get the Show Sites option to appear so it looks like it's exclusive to Beta 5 for the time being (until Beta 6 launches, which should land any time now). When the final version of Android Q launches later in the year, we'll hopefully see this integration working in the stable channel of Chrome so that more users can make use of it.

Check the Play Store to ensure you're on the latest version of Chrome Canary, or download it from APK Mirror.