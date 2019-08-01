Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a stylish turn-based RPG that's based off the Battle Chasers comic book series by Joe Madureira. The title was originally released on PC and consoles back in 2017, and thanks to a recent announcement from the publisher Handy Games it's clear that Battle Chasers: Nightwar is going to be coming to Android as a premium release sometime this summer.
The above teaser shows off a little gameplay, but it hardly delves into the minutia of the game. If you've ever played a turn-based RPG before, there shouldn't be too many surprises when playing through this upcoming port. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is modeled after the many high-profile JRPGs of the '90s, which should actually makes this a perfect title for mobile since it can easily be played in bite-sized chunks as you jump from one turn-based battle to the next. After all, Battle Chasers: Nightwar was released on the Nintendo Switch last year, which speaks to the game's portability.
Handy Games has also made it abundantly clear that Battle Chasers: Nightwar will land on Android as a premium game. It will officially release on the Play Store sometime this summer for $9.99, and there will be no in-app purchases or advertisements included.
Finding quality games on Android can often be a pain, so when an announcement for a premium release crosses my path, I can't help but get excited, especially when it's for a title that's known for its solid RPG gameplay and gorgeous graphics. So if you've yet to play through this title, or would simply like to revisit the game while you're on the go, make sure to keep an eye out this summer for the release of Battle Chasers: Nightwar on the Google Play Store.
Battle Chasers: Nightwar available for pre-registration
We've known that Battle Chasers: Nightwar would be landing on Android this summer, and it looks like we are finally nearing the official release. As of today, the turn-based RPG is available on the Google Play Store as a pre-registration listing. As I detailed in my earlier post (above), this title will launch as a premium release, which means there will be no advertisements or in-app purchases included. Battle Chasers: Nightwar will cost $9.99 when it's launched, though the specific day that will happen is still unknown. So if you'd like to ensure that you'll receive a notification upon its release, make sure to click on that pre-reg button in the widget below.
Battle Chasers: Nightwar is officially available on the Play Store
Back in June Battle Chasers: Nightwar arrived on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing, signaling that the official launch would be coming soon. We already knew this mobile port would land this summer, and so it would appear that Handy Games has stayed true to its word. As of this morning, you can officially purchase the stylish turn-based RPG off of the Google Play Store for $9.99, and it is indeed a premium release, which means there are no in-app purchases or advertisements in tow. So far user reviews are pretty positive, so if you've been searching for a game to scratch your premium RPG itch, it's looking like Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an excellent choice.
