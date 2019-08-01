



Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a stylish turn-based RPG that's based off the Battle Chasers comic book series by Joe Madureira. The title was originally released on PC and consoles back in 2017, and thanks to a recent announcement from the publisher Handy Games it's clear that Battle Chasers: Nightwar is going to be coming to Android as a premium release sometime this summer.

The above teaser shows off a little gameplay, but it hardly delves into the minutia of the game. If you've ever played a turn-based RPG before, there shouldn't be too many surprises when playing through this upcoming port. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is modeled after the many high-profile JRPGs of the '90s, which should actually makes this a perfect title for mobile since it can easily be played in bite-sized chunks as you jump from one turn-based battle to the next. After all, Battle Chasers: Nightwar was released on the Nintendo Switch last year, which speaks to the game's portability.

Handy Games has also made it abundantly clear that Battle Chasers: Nightwar will land on Android as a premium game. It will officially release on the Play Store sometime this summer for $9.99, and there will be no in-app purchases or advertisements included.

Finding quality games on Android can often be a pain, so when an announcement for a premium release crosses my path, I can't help but get excited, especially when it's for a title that's known for its solid RPG gameplay and gorgeous graphics. So if you've yet to play through this title, or would simply like to revisit the game while you're on the go, make sure to keep an eye out this summer for the release of Battle Chasers: Nightwar on the Google Play Store.