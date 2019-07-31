Some people will tell you the market for premium Android tablets is all but dead, but Samsung doesn't believe that. After releasing the Tab S4 last year, Samsung is skipping a number this year with the Galaxy Tab S6. Samsung promises an improved S Pen experience, along with more powerful hardware. If you're the accessory type, there's also a better keyboard case for Samsung's premium tablet.

Samsung has heard complaints about the spec sheet on its previous high-end tablets, and the Tab S6 makes some changes. Instead of being a generation behind, the Tab S6 uses the (almost) latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC. You also get 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage with a microSD card slot. The tablet has Samsung's customary top-of-the-line OLED, a 10.5-inch panel at 2560x1600 (a 16:10 ratio). There's also a fingerprint sensor in that display. Around back, the Tab S6 has two cameras. Shockingly, Samsung says people do use their tablets to take photos. It's a 13+5MP setup with 123-degree wide-angle support. There's a single 8MP up front

Inside is a 7,040mAh battery, but that's not the only battery. The new S Pen has a battery similar to the S Pen in the Note 9, which enables Bluetooth features. It's just 0.35mAh, but 10 minutes of charging with the magnetic dock on the back allegedly adds enough juice for a day of use. The S Pen comes with the tablet, but the new keyboard case does not. Samsung says a lot of Tab S4 owners bought the keyboard, so it spent time improving the case for the Tab S6. There's an S Pen holder, a more adjustable stand, a touchpad, and a button for toggling DeX mode on the tablet.

Samsung will begin taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S6 on August 23rd $649, a substantial sum for an Android tablet. The device will ship on September 6th, and anyone who buys before September 22nd will get 50% off the keyboard cover. The full price is $180, so that brings it down to $90. This is an expensive tablet, but this is just the WiFi version. Samsung plans to launch an LTE version later this year, and that one will probably cost even more.