It's been nearly a year since Lenovo introduced its most recent budget Chromebook models, the 11" C330 and 14" S330. The company is gearing to follow them up this year with the new 11" C340 and 14" S340, as well as a third larger 15" C340, all of which forego the MediaTek processors in favor of Intel 8th Gen chips.

The news was teased in the YouTube video above, spotted by Chrome Unboxed. The video showcases all three variants and highlights their different sizes, colors, form factors, and unique features. But upon further inspection, we landed on the spec sheet and variant pages for these models, so we know a little more than the video shows.

Chromebook C340-11

First is the Chromebook C340-11, a small 11" convertible and the successor to the C330, our current budget pick for Chromebooks. Only 4GB RAM models are listed, but the spec sheet says the max is 8GB so there's hope for a more powerful unit.

Specs Processor Intel Celeron N4000 (2.6GHz) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Display 11" (1366 x 768px), 250 nits, IPS touchscreen Storage/RAM 32/64GB, 4GB LPDDR4 Connectivity 2x USB-A 3.1, 2x USB-C ports (only 1 for charging), MicroSD card reader, headphone/microphone jack, 720p webcam, mic Battery life Up to 10 hours Dimensions 11.4" x 8.18" x 0.7" (290 x 207.8 x 17.8mm) Weight starting at 2.65 lb (1.2 kg) Colors Platinum Grey, Sand Pink

Chromebook C340-15

Next up is the larger Chromebook C340-15, also a convertible but with a 15" display. It comes with either a Core i3 or Pentium Gold chip, and offers a full keyboard which is only backlit on the former. It also has stereo speakers, but the two main letdowns are the maximum 4GB of RAM and the presence of only one USB-A port.

Specs Processor Pentium Gold 4417U (2.3GHz) or Intel Core i3-8130U (2.2 / 3.4GHz) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 (Pentium) or 620 (Core i3) Display 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080px), 250 nits, IPS touchscreen Storage/RAM 32/64/128GB, 4GB LPDDR4 Connectivity 1x USB-A 3.1, 2x USB-C ports (only 1 for charging), MicroSD card reader, headphone/microphone jack, 720p webcam, mic Battery life Up to 10 hours Dimensions 14.23" x 9.79" x 0.74" (361.5 x 248.85 x 18.95mm) Weight starting at 4.37 lb (1.98 kg) Colors Mineral Grey

Chromebook S340-14

Finally, there's the Chromebook S340-14, a 180-degree fold-flat laptop which will be available in different screen configurations, including touch and non-touch units. The models listed only mention 4GB of RAM, but like the 11" C340, the spec sheet says it supports up to 8GB. My favorite part though is the Dark Orchid color — it looks gorgeous.

Specs Processor Intel Celeron N4000 (2.6GHz) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Display 14" (1366 x 768px or 1920x1080), 250 nits, IPS touchscreen (optional) Storage/RAM 32/64GB, 4GB LPDDR4 Connectivity 2x USB-A 3.1 ports, 2x USB-C ports (only 1 for charging), MicroSD card reader, headphone/microphone jack, 720p webcam, mic Battery life Up to 10 hours Dimensions 12.9" x 9.2" x 0.74" (328.9 x 234.35 x 18.8mm) Weight starting at 3.09 lb (1.4 kg) Colors Dark Orchid, Onyx Black

There's no word yet from Lenovo on availability, price, or launch date for any of these models, but I expect to hear more about them around IFA. However, we do expect the prices to reflect the processor upgrade from MediaTek in last year's models to Intel in this one.