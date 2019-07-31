Jaybird was one of the first companies to popularize the true wireless earbud form factor, but its Run and Run XT products weren't without their fair share of issues. These new Vista models will hope to right the wrongs of their predecessors, offering a smaller/lighter design, better battery life, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

As before, these earbuds are intended for use during running and other types of exercise. As such, they're IPX7 rated so they can withstand sweat and the odd shower of rain. They also come with various ear tips and find to ensure the perfect fit. The case has been designed to be low profile so that it can be easily stowed away, and the earbuds themselves are also sleeker and lighter than previous Jaybird offerings — each one weighs just six grams.

Battery life is quoted as 6 hours, with 10 additional hours to be gained from the case. A five-minute charge should give you around an hour of playtime. USB-C is the only acceptable charging port for a product of this type in 2019, and the Vista thankfully obliges.

Jaybird headphones and earbuds usually sound decent, and we can expect similar performance from the redesigned 6mm drivers on board. The accompanying app also has an equalizer so you can tune the sound profile to your liking. Bluetooth 5.0 will hopefully make for a more reliable connection that before. There's also a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Jaybird Vista are available now in Black for $179.99 and will come in two further colors in the fall: Nimbus Gray and Mineral Blue (which looks more green to me). Head to the Jaybird site to pick up a pair.