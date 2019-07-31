Google's two-factor authentication hardware key, the Titan Security, has been available in the US for almost a year. After disappearing from the Store for a few months and a Bluetooth flaw that required Google to send free replacements, it's now making its way to four other countries.

The Titan Security Bundle contains two keys: the USB-A security key with NFC, and the battery-powered, Bluetooth/NFC/Micro-USB key. It follows the U2F (Universal 2nd Factor) standard, and lets you secure your accounts with a physical key only you have access to. It's now available on the Google Store in these countries:

If you need to know more about what these security keys do, how well they work, and whether they're worth the money, you should read Ryne's review.