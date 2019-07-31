I'm a huge fan of mobile payments, mostly because it's convenient and I don't have to take my wallet with me to run small errands. Seeing Google Pay expand to more countries is always pleasant, especially when the services added include prepaid cards in addition to traditional banks. The list of supported services has further grown since our last post, as Google Pay now supports 25 more services in 14 countries in Europe, Asia, and Australia.To make it easier to read, we're sorted the new services and banks by country so you can find whether your financial institution has recently signed a partnership with Google Pay:
- Finland
- Komplett Bank AS
- France
- PCS
- Germany
- Consors Finanz BNP Paribas
- Ireland
- PerfectCard
- Japan
- Rakuten Card
- The Awa Bank, Ltd.
- New Zealand
- ASB Bank
- Norway
- Komplett Bank AS
- Sbanken
- Poland
- SGB-Bank SA
- Bank Pocztowy
- Russia
- BANK SGB PJSC
- Singapore
- Citibank Singapore Limited
- Spain
- Abanca
- Caja Rural
- Cajasur
- Cecabank
- Ibercaja
- Kutxabank
- Liberbank
- Ontinyent
- Unicaja
- Sweden
- Komplett Bank AS
- UK
- PerfectCard
- Ukraine
- JSCB “INDUSTRIALBANK”
