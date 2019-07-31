I'm a huge fan of mobile payments, mostly because it's convenient and I don't have to take my wallet with me to run small errands. Seeing Google Pay expand to more countries is always pleasant, especially when the services added include prepaid cards in addition to traditional banks. The list of supported services has further grown since our last post, as Google Pay now supports 25 more services in 14 countries in Europe, Asia, and Australia.To make it easier to read, we're sorted the new services and banks by country so you can find whether your financial institution has recently signed a partnership with Google Pay:

Finland Komplett Bank AS

France PCS

Germany Consors Finanz BNP Paribas

Ireland PerfectCard

Japan Rakuten Card The Awa Bank, Ltd.

New Zealand ASB Bank

Norway Komplett Bank AS Sbanken

Poland SGB-Bank SA Bank Pocztowy Spolka Akcyjna

Russia BANK SGB PJSC

Singapore Citibank Singapore Limited

Spain Abanca Caja Rural Cajasur Cecabank Ibercaja Kutxabank Liberbank Ontinyent Unicaja

Sweden Komplett Bank AS

UK PerfectCard

Ukraine JSCB “INDUSTRIALBANK”

