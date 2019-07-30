TWRP is the best custom recovery around for Android devices, allowing you to do everything from flash ROMs to backup/restore your data. The last time we covered the project, it added support for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Since then, 10 more devices have been added to the roster, including the Moto G7 Plus and TicWatch Pro LTE.

Without further ado, here are all the newly-supported devices:

Realme 3 Pro (RMX1851)

UMIDIGI S3 Pro (aubrey)

Amazfit Pace (huanghe)

Yu Yureka Black (garlic)

LeEco Le Max Pro (max_plus)

Realme 3 (spartan)

Motorola Moto G7 Plus (lake)

Ulefone Armor 6 (Armor_6)

Motorola Moto G5S (montana)

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE (catshark)

Most of the additions are devices primarily sold in Asia, except the Motorola phones and the TicWatch. It's amusing to see the Le Max Pro get official support three years after it was first released, but hey, better late than never.

As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.