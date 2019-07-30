If you're looking for a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds, Origem has you covered with the company's new premium HS-3 wireless earbuds. It's the world's first pair of Bluetooth earbuds with an HDR (High Dynamic Range) audio algorithm, which automatically maps, culls, mixes, and optimizes sound across all frequency levels for an incredible audio experience.

The Origem HS-3 is equipped with 10mm graphene drivers, powered by a CSR8675 audio chipset with DSP and Bluetooth 5.0 support. You can also say "Hello VoiceQ" at any time to play/pause music, accept/reject calls, and trigger your phone's virtual assistant. The controls also function as a remote shutter for your phone's camera app, which you certainly don't see on most earbuds. When it comes time to recharge the earbuds, it only takes 30 minutes to completely top up.

The design gives you a secure and comfortable fit, with an adjustable earhook made from a nickel-titanium alloy. Four sets of ear tips are included in the box. Finally, the whole unit is IPX5 water-resistant, and charges up to four times faster than most other Bluetooth headphones.

Here are all the specifications, for those of you who want the nitty gritty details:

Specs Total Length 70cm Weight Approx. 20g Controls 3 buttons (MFB, Volume + /Next Song, Volume -/Previous Song) Working time Approx. 6 hours Charging Micro USB Charging time Approx. 30 minutes Frequency 20Hz~20 KHz Operating temperature -10~50°C Bluetooth version 5.0 Codec support aptX, AAC, SBS

If you want to buy a pair, you can buy them right now on Amazon. If you enter code APORIGEM at checkout, the price drops to just $59.