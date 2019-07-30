Not to be left out today, the OnePlus 5 and 5T are also getting a new update. OxygenOS 9.0.7 is starting to roll out for the company's 2017-era flagships, bringing last month's security patches, the company's snazzy screen recorder, a landscape quick reply feature (which isn't quite as simple as it sounds), and a handful of other tweaks.
The full changelog is just below:
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
- Added Screen recorder feature (Quick Settings - Edit - Screen Recorder)
- Added Quick reply in landscape (Settings - Utilities - Quick reply in landscape)
- General bug fixes and system improvements
- Gaming mode
- Added Fnatic mode (Settings - Utilities - Gaming mode)
- Phone
- Fixed issue with Speed Dial
In addition to the June 2019 security patches, OnePlus 5 and 5T owners can enjoy the company's screen recording feature. It's an indispensable part of our workflow here at Android Police when showing off features on the company's phones, and it is easily accessible from the Quick Settings panel once configured to be.
Quick reply in landscape on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which should be similar to the 5 and 5T.
A Fnatic-branded gaming mode has also been added in this update, and the overlay-based landscape quick reply feature from the OnePlus 7 Pro is also making its way to the 5 and 5T. On top of all that, you can also count on the expected fixes and improvements — where would any update be without them.
The OTA is rolling out as we speak, and if the usual VPN-to-Canada trick doesn't pull it down for you, it should be available via Oxygen Updater as well.
Downloads for both phones have also been posted as of today:
Full images clock in at 1.77/1.76 GB. If you weren't able to secure the image previously from a source like Oxygen Updater or a direct link pulled and posted to a forum, it is now easily available for tinkering.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments