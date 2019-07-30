Technically, any high-end smartphone can be a perfectly acceptable gaming device, but that hasn't stopped some OEMs from creating "gaming phones." Xiaomi's Black Shark phones have all the traditional gaming things like glowing lights and the latest specs. The Black Shark 2 was already one of the best-specced phones around, but it didn't have the latest and greatest Snapdragon chip. The Black Shark 2 Pro fixes that. What a relief.

Since this phone is all about specs, let's run 'em down.

Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ RAM 12GB Storage 128-256GB Display 6.39-inch OLED 1080 x 2340 Battery 4,000 mAh Camera 48+13MP back, 20MP front Price 2,999 RMB (about $435) for 128GB, 3,999 RMB (about $580)

Clearly, the Black Shark needed that updated 855+ when the old one just had the 855. How pedestrian, right? This phone has the same custom liquid cooling solution as the non-Pro phone. Xiaomi claims it can lower temperatures by up to 14 degrees Celsius. Aside from the new chip, the Pro also has a few minor external differences on the back. There's still a glowing logo, and that's what really matters.

The price has actually dropped a bit from the Black Shark 2 announcement from 3,200 RMB to 2,999 RMB. That's the equivalent of $435, not that you'll get the opportunity to buy one. The Black Shark 2 Pro is only available in China.