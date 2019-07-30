There's a wide variety of Bluetooth speakers available on the market, but only a few of them offer 360º sound. The list gets even smaller if you're on a budget, but Anker's Soundcore Flare and Flare+ speakers meet these criteria and are even cheaper now that they're on sale, down to $51 and $80, respectively.

Both speakers come with an LED light strip at the bottom that reacts to the rhythm of the music. They also feature IPX7 water-resistance, so you'll be able to take them by the pool safely. Lastly, they can be paired with a second speaker for true stereo sound.

The regular Flare offers 12 hours of playback time, which the Flare+ extends to 20 hours. The latter also features better and louder audio thanks to its two tweeters and more powerful drivers, achieving a 25W output versus 6W for the regular model. Lastly, the Flare+ has a built-in USB port to charge external devices, which can be handy if your phone is running low on battery.

To enjoy the discount on both devices, you'll have to click the on-page coupon before adding the items to your cart. The rebate will then be reflected while checking out.