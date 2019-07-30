If you like seeing aquatic animals with sharp teeth using their enamel to great effect, Discovery is hosting another of its annual Shark Weeks right now and it's taking the opportunity to let Fire TV and tablet viewers "Stream it Forward." It has partnered with Amazon to donate up to $75,000 to the Discovery Oceana Shark Fund. If you happen to go for a swim by August 4, you might get a sweet $25 out of it, too, though you will have to navigate through some catches — and we're not talking about prawns.

Just click the register link on this page first, put in your Amazon credentials, then download the Discovery GO app on your Fire device, and start watching Shark Week programming. Every hour you watch automatically generates a $1 donation from the Amazon-Discovery partnership — you can give to the Shark Fund, too, but you've got no obligation here.

If you're able to binge on a total of 10 hours of fin-wagging content through 5 p.m. PDT on August 4, you'll be able to redeem $25 in Amazon credit on a special Amazon Moments store — which is, by the way, a rewards credit platform that lets contest runners curate their own Amazon sub-store.

Keep in mind this promotion is available while supplies last and that it may take up to a week for the credit to be applied. If you do get the credit, you'll have until October 28 to use it. Terms and conditions can be found here.

Good luck — you're gonna need a bigger cart.