We've arrived at July's final week, and we've got some great deals to cap the month off right. This week, you'll find a substantial discount on Jabra's excellent new noise-canceling headphones, plus money off the very competent Jaybird X4, Roku Streaming Stick+, and then some.



Jabra Elite 85h: $250 ($50 off)

Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones — $249.99, $50 off (Amazon)

For the price, the Jabra Elite 85h are a great value, with great sound and noise canceling. Aside from niggles about fit and codec support, David loved them. Normally $300, they dropped to $237 for Prime Day. This deal isn't quite as good, but it's still a bargain for some of the best ANC cans you can get today. This price only applies to the navy blue model, but that's the coolest looking one anyway.

Jaybird X4: $100 ($30 off)

Jaybird is renowned for making great sport earbuds, and the X4 are no different. They're comfortable, have good battery life, and sound very good. They're usually $130, but you can get your hands on a pair for $100 from most retailers right now. We've seen this deal before, but it's still a good one.

Roku Streaming Stick+: $49 ($10 off)

Roku Streaming Stick+ — $49, $10 off (Amazon)

There's not much to say about Roku you haven't heard before. It's a solid platform with wide app selection. The Streaming Stick+ is really good, It's also $10 less than usual right now, so it's a good time to grab one if you need it.

Philips Hue Hub: $43 ($7 off)

Philips Hue Hub – $43, $7 off (Amazon)

There aren't a whole lot of reasons you'd buy a Hue hub on its own without any bulbs. Maybe yours broke? If you are in the market for one, Amazon's currently selling it for less than it ever has before: $43, about $7 under the normal going rate over the past couple of months.

Yale push-button Z-Wave deadbolt: $78 ($20 off)

Yale YRD110ZW619 push-button Z-Wave deadbolt — $78 with on-page coupon, $19.50 off (Amazon)

Keyless entry into your house is a classic futuristic smart home perk, right up there with robots that clean for you. This discounted Z-Wave-equipped deadbolt keypad from Yale is a pretty easy way to get it: normally almost a hundred bucks, an on-page coupon brings it down to a very reasonable $78. In addition to having custom entry codes, it can connect to Z-Wave hubs like Samsung's to allow for remote locking and unlocking with your phone.