Article Contents
We've arrived at July's final week, and we've got some great deals to cap the month off right. This week, you'll find a substantial discount on Jabra's excellent new noise-canceling headphones, plus money off the very competent Jaybird X4, Roku Streaming Stick+, and then some.
Jabra Elite 85h: $250 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones — $249.99, $50 off (Amazon)
For the price, the Jabra Elite 85h are a great value, with great sound and noise canceling. Aside from niggles about fit and codec support, David loved them. Normally $300, they dropped to $237 for Prime Day. This deal isn't quite as good, but it's still a bargain for some of the best ANC cans you can get today. This price only applies to the navy blue model, but that's the coolest looking one anyway.
Jaybird X4: $100 ($30 off)
- Jaybird X4 Bluetooth earbuds — $99.99, $30 off (Amazon), (Best Buy), (Target)
Jaybird is renowned for making great sport earbuds, and the X4 are no different. They're comfortable, have good battery life, and sound very good. They're usually $130, but you can get your hands on a pair for $100 from most retailers right now. We've seen this deal before, but it's still a good one.
Roku Streaming Stick+: $49 ($10 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ — $49, $10 off (Amazon)
There's not much to say about Roku you haven't heard before. It's a solid platform with wide app selection. The Streaming Stick+ is really good, It's also $10 less than usual right now, so it's a good time to grab one if you need it.
Philips Hue Hub: $43 ($7 off)
- Philips Hue Hub – $43, $7 off (Amazon)
There aren't a whole lot of reasons you'd buy a Hue hub on its own without any bulbs. Maybe yours broke? If you are in the market for one, Amazon's currently selling it for less than it ever has before: $43, about $7 under the normal going rate over the past couple of months.
- Yale YRD110ZW619 push-button Z-Wave deadbolt — $78 with on-page coupon, $19.50 off (Amazon)
Keyless entry into your house is a classic futuristic smart home perk, right up there with robots that clean for you. This discounted Z-Wave-equipped deadbolt keypad from Yale is a pretty easy way to get it: normally almost a hundred bucks, an on-page coupon brings it down to a very reasonable $78. In addition to having custom entry codes, it can connect to Z-Wave hubs like Samsung's to allow for remote locking and unlocking with your phone.
Comments