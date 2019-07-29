If you take a look at how gaming smartphones are comprised, you'll find that the OEM usually draws from off-the-shelf components and augments them with software or extra hardware, like thermal coolants, to juice up performance. When it comes to SoCs, most chipmakers have come to integrate new features into their products in pushing for a strident gaming experience, but MediaTek has decided to christen a new line of chipsets for devices dedicated to the grind.

The Helio G90 and G90T use an unspecified combination of eight Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A76 — ARM's first 7nm design seen in Huawei's Kirin 980 — with speeds of up to 2.05GHz. That CPU comes along with the standard Mali-G76 GPU and a Cat. 12 LTE modem with 4x4 MIMO antennae and 3x carrier aggregation. The chip supports up to 10GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a 64MP single rear camera or a dual system with 16MP and 24MP sensors, and dual wake word recognition to trigger Google Assistant or Alexa.

A lot of this power is driving artificial intelligence learning which go toward a suite of features which MediaTek calls its HyperEngine Game Technology. These include seamless connection switching between the cellular network and Wi-Fi as well as the ability to utilize both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands if availed by the network — the company claims a 22% decrease in latency with dual-band use. Other amenities include a "rapid response engine" to reduce any touch lag, data persistence even when receiving a voice call, and HDR10 support for vibrant streaming content.

We have asked the company for clarification on a few specifications and will update when we learn more.

MediaTek tends to find its way around the smartphone market as a gap filler rather than a primary supplier for many manufacturers — it underprices its chips to snag decent order sizes for what are usually second-tier models. However, the Helio G series seems to have budget gaming phones, a sprouting category that seems to be sprouting outwards from China, in mind. How much growth potential lies in that market will have to be tested and experimented with.