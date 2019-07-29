We'll probably get our first official glimpse of the Note10 at Samsung's event next week, but in the meantime, images of another new color have appeared online, courtesy of the folks at WinFuture. A pink version of the phone should be coming to complement the existing black and opalescent/multi-colored leaks, though it may not come to all markets.

The rosy new renders show off an almost coppery pink Note10 from every angle, complete with a matching stylus. It isn't clear if the slight change in brightness at the top corner of the back is the render's lighting or a gradient effect, but it's a generally uniform color.

WinFuture also claims that Samsung would like to produce blue and green variants of the phone. We don't know if the pink version will be a standard color or a limited edition associated with anything specific, and it isn't clear if it will be available at launch or not.

For more information about the Note10, be sure to read our ongoing coverage of all the leaks and details regarding Samsung's upcoming phone, and be sure to mark your schedules for the official announcement on August 7th.