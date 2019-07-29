Huawei has not had a great 2019. Just a few short years ago, the company was gearing up for a big push in North America. Then, the political climate got downright chilly for Chinese firms. Now, Huawei is facing down a technology trade ban that threatens to cut it off from US suppliers. The Information reports that one casualty of the dustup was an Assistant-powered smart speaker from Huawei.

According to unnamed sources within Huawei, Google and the Chinese company had spent a year working on the speaker project. It was expected to be a major rollout for Huawei, which hoped to sell the device online in many markets, including the US. The project stopped dead when the US government added Huawei to its "entity list." That prevents US companies from exporting technology to Huawei without specific approval, so many of its partners pulled back.

There were signs earlier in the summer that Huawei could get a reprieve beyond the initial 90-day delay, but nothing has come of that yet. Even if Huawei gets off the entity list before it feels the full impact, it's unlikely this alleged smart speaker will ever see the light of day.