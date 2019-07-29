YouTube TV has fallen out of favor with some, as it continues to raise prices to bring in new channels. If you're still a subscriber, you'll have two more channels to watch later this year: PBS and PBS Kids.

We are excited to announce that a new network will be coming to the YouTube TV lineup later this year: @PBS and @PBSKIDS. Welcome to the family! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AaatKyl0tU — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) July 29, 2019

PBS is best known for its documentary and news shows, such as NewsHour, Nova, and Finding Your Roots. Meanwhile, PBS Kids features iconic animated series like Sesame Street, Arthur (unless you're in Alamaba), and Curious George. There's something for everyone — and if you'll excuse me, I'm off to watch Antiques Roadshow.