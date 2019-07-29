Folding phones may seem futuristic, but Samsung's snafu with the Galaxy Fold made it clear that durability will be a serious question when it comes to flexible displays and folding designs. To that end, Zack over at JerryRigEverything managed to get his hands on the Royole Flexpie, which is the first folding smartphone you can actually buy. The phone was subsequently put through the full suite of scratching, bending, crunching tests, with surprising results.

Turn up your volume at the end for maximum cronch.

I don't want to spoil too much since the phone put up a very good fight. Zack even remarks that it lasted longer than the iPad Pro did — an admittedly low bar to clear. While it does ultimately "bend" to his will, the hinge mechanism and display proved more durable than anticipated, outside how easily it was scratched, anyway. Even a fingernail proved to be too hard for the screen.

Based on these results, it might be a while before the new folding form factor can catch up to traditional designs when it comes to durability. And even if we see advances in material sciences like flexible glass, moving parts will always be more prone to wear, failure, and JerryRigEverything's abuse.