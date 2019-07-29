Article Contents
Welcome to the beginning of the workweek, everyone. Today I have over one-hundred Android apps and games that are currently on sale, and I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold, which should make discovery a little easier, so make sure to snag these sales while they last.
Free
Apps
- Winemapp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Strive Minutes - Simple Meditation Timer with Sync $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Total Media Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- CPU Cooler Pro - Phone Cooler Pro for Android $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spelling Pro! (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camverter $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- True Skate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Guitar Fretter $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hyper Shoot - twin stick shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sudoku Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Super Hero Factory : Idle Clicker Tycoon Inc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Age of Civilizations Africa $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lone Hero RPG | VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Reclamation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Super Dangerous Trap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mislead $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Archery Physics Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Art for Kids (No Ads) - Tests $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Taxi City 1988 V1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter V1.3 : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Retro O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lanting Icon Pack: Material and Colorful $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Chessán : Xperia Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Floating Shortcuts ᴾᴿᴼ | #FloatIt 🎈 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Spelling Games PRO - 8 in 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 2 Battery Pro - Battery Saver $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Power Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Channel Manager Pro No Ads $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- To Do List Notes Color Notepad Alarm Pro $26.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tube Creator Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KatanaMan Pro $10.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Radio Alarm Clock++ (clock radio and radio player) $2.29 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Video & GIF Memes PRO $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Volume Control Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tides of Time $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twinge - interactive adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- One By One - Multilingual Word Search $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Word Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Battle Royale: Surviours $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Eternal Concord - ⚔️ Retro RPG $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nemo_D.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SiNKR 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Athys $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Christmas Snowfall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era White Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 0Ground2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kraken - Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mermaid Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sheet of notebook | Xperia™ Theme + icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments