Perhaps the most drastic change announced for Android Q was Scoped Storage, which changes file management on Android by limiting which folders apps can access. After complaints from developers that they wouldn't be able to update their apps in time for Q, Google said it wouldn't make Scoped Storage a requirement until Android R, but well-known file manager Solid Explorer has just added support anyway.

Solid Explorer is one of the best file managers for Android, as it offers plenty of features and isn't super shady — I'm looking looking at you, ES File Manager. The latest update, v2.7, adds full support for Scoped Storage when running on Android Q. Here's the full changelog:

Android Q scoped storage support

FTP server integrated with the main app

improved performance of external storage operations

automatic white/dark theme switch based on system setting

added "Open directory" option

cache license status for longer time to allow offline use

fixes in EXIF data parsing

This makes Solid Explorer only the second file manager to support Scoped Storage, after Files by Google. If you need a file browser once Android R rolls around, now you have two options. You can grab Solid Explorer from the link below, or from APKMirror.