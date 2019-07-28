Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the classic first-person shooters DOOM and DOOM II, plus I have the official release for Pavilion: Touch Edition, an updated version of the stylish puzzler that allows for touchscreen-based gameplay. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

DOOM

DOOM

On Friday Bethesda treated everyone to a surprise when the company released both DOOM and DOOM II on the Google Play Store in celebration of DOOM's 25th anniversary. Up until now the only official version of DOOM available to Android gamers was DOOM 3 for the Nvidia Shield (though it appears to have been removed over the last few days). Now that the first DOOM is officially available, you may be wondering what you receive for the $4.99 asking price. Well, you get the complete game, including the fourth expansion Thy Flesh Consumed, which is about as good as it gets.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DOOM II

DOOM II

Next up is DOOM II, and much like the original DOOM, you'll spend your time blasting demons in the face with all kinds of weapons. Players will also receive local 4-player multiplayer and co-op gameplay, as well as the twenty community-created Master Levels. So if you're looking for a version of DOOM on Android that you can play with your friends, DOOM II is the obvious choice.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Pavilion: Touch Edition

Pavilion: Touch Edition

Pavilion: Touch Edition is a puzzler that recently landed on the Play Store with touchscreen support in tow, as the game was initially ported to over Android for Nvidia Shield devices years ago but lacked support for touchscreens. Now that touchscreen support is here, just about everyone can finally get in on the fun. At its core Pavilion: Touch Edition is a beautiful puzzle game that offers an episodic experience, but keep in mind that the asking price only nets you the first chapter. The second chapter is scheduled for release at a later date.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Fluxx

Fluxx is a card game from the '90s that has finally made its way to Android as an official digital adaptation. Fluxx is a game that starts with a set rulebook, but that can change as you play thanks to the many cards that can alter game-wide rules on the fly. So at first, you have to draw and play a specific number of cards, but as new cards are played, these rules will fluctuate wildly. Offline and online play is included, along with a tutorial for those unfamiliar with the game's core mechanics.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

From Head to Toe

From Head to Toe offers an interactive story in the shape of a casual video game. This release provides a few mechanics that allow the player to interact with objects or adjust their character's navigation, but mainly you'll spend your time advancing a heartfelt story that deals with your character's friends and ex-classmates. It's a true-to-form walking sim for mobile, so if you enjoy a good story over demanding gameplay, this is indeed the release for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mission Adventure

Mission Adventure mixes together location-based gameplay with a choose your own adventure game. It's an excellent setup for children, thanks to the title's engaging stories and adaptive location-based mechanics. Players will get to choose their story, to then follow the game's directions to a location where more narrative will be revealed. It's a setup that should keep any child busy in just about any location, which makes it the perfect choice for your family outings.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Battle Disc

Battle Disc is an enjoyable arcade game that resembles the disc-throwing scene from the original Tron movie. It will be your job to sling your disk at your opponent's defenses in an effort to clear the board to lay claim as the winner. It's a simple setup that is enjoyable in short bursts, which is fine enough for casual play in your downtime.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

TrafficTrip!

TrafficTrip is another arcade game, but this time around you'll spend your time merging cars into intersections. It will be up to the player to time their taps on the screen so that they can merge with traffic while ensuring that there will be no collisions. Should your strike an oncoming vehicle while merging, it's game over. The setup is simple, and the gameplay is very basic, but the title can be fun in short bursts if you're interested in picking up a casual time killer.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Baseball Fury

VOODOO is a dev that has no issue pushing out shallow and broken games onto the Play Store that tend to be filled to the brim with advertisements. The company's only saving grace is that these ads can usually be removed through an in-app purchase. The newest title from the studio is called Baseball Fury, and it's a simple arcade game where you swipe on the screen to swing your bat in a circular motion. It will be your job to hit the ball as far as possible while circling around the screen, which is a lot tougher than you would suspect, but at least works as expected.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

OnPipe

OnPipe is similar to the many pipe games currently available on the Play Store. Your job is to clear the pole of any obstruction by holding your finger on the screen so that a ring clears out every object clinging to the pipe. The trick to this setup is that the tube comes in many different sizes, so if you're scraping the surface and run into a larger ridge, it's game over. That's why quick reflexes are the key to success in this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Spot Me

Spot Me is a hidden character game similar in style to the Where's Waldo books from the eighties and nineties. It will be your job to hunt down each secret character by searching through every hand-drawn level. The art is somewhat simple, yet it works great for a game like this since so many of the game's characters look very similar. This means you'll have to work for your discoveries, which is what makes the game enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Hamster & Friends

Hamster & Friends comes from Zepni Ltd, the same people behind the Cat Condo series. At its core, this release is a casual collection game where you'll discover and combine all manner of adorable creatures. You can even collect a few toys to decorate your pets homes, so if you're a fan of all things delightful, you may get a kick out of Hamster & Friends.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Idle Defense : Dark Forest

Idle Defense : Dark Forest has entered into early-access on Android this week. The game is an idle tapper that features many tower defense mechanics. Like most idle games, this release contains a genre theme, though the core gameplay of improving your stats remains the same. So if you've been looking for an idle tower-defense game, Idle Defense : Dark Forest should fit your needs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $69.99

Astral Chronicles

Astral Chronicles is a hero collection game that offers some light RPG gameplay. There was some slight confusion over the announced release date this past week, which is why the title has so many one-star reviews, though really it plays just like any other free-to-play mobile RPG, so if you're into collecting heroes and grinding indefinitely, Astral Chronicles is a good a choice as any.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Chaotic Three Kingdoms

Chaotic Three Kingdoms is a collection-based RPG that offers 80 collectible heroes. It will be up to you to choose between the Wei, Shu, and Wu nations of the Three Kingdoms, to then take on your many opponents in a war of tower defense. A boss raid mode is included, and you can even train your forces before you venture out into the battlefield to get a better idea of how your team will hold up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Elune

Elune is a new gacha RPG from Gamevil, and it doesn't stray too far from the genre's current trends. There are over 190 Elunes to collect, split up between 7 different classes. Each Elune can evolve into a more powerful hero, and you can even gather shards in the Mobius Dungeon to summon as many as you need. Just be prepared to grind a lot if you plan on reaching the endgame.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Drone : Shadow Strike 3

Drone : Shadow Strike 3 is a new release in the drone reconnaissance simulation series. Much like its predecessors, you'll get to experience what it's like to drop bombs on unsuspecting victims, and it's wrapped up in a casual free-to-play experience. New missions are added daily, but you can expect the meat of the gameplay to revolve around the title's seven real-world inspired campaigns and 44 scripted missions.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Idle Frontier: Tap Town Tycoon

Idle Frontier: Tap Town Tycoon comes from Kongregate, a studio that doesn't typically shy away from free-to-play idle games filled to the brim with in-app purchases. Idle Frontier doesn't stray from this trend as it too is an FTP idle game stuffed with IAPs. What you get is a game that offers the same formula as the rest of Kongregate's idle tappers, but this time around there's a Western theme. More of the same with a new skin appears to be a popular trend in the mobile gaming world, so I can't say it's unexpected.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

