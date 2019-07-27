Developer group 'switchroot' has been working on porting Android to the Nintendo Switch for a while now, and a few days ago, most of the documentation and installation guides appeared. If you've been itching to play Candy Crush on your Switch, the unofficial Android ROM has finally been released.

For those of you out of the loop, this is a port of LineageOS 15.1, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The installation process isn't too daunting if you already have a modded Switch with the Hekate bootloader — write the system image to an SD card, download the proper Gapps package, flash everything through TWRP, and reboot into Android.

Given that the Switch isn't intended to run an alternate OS whatsoever, the state of the ROM is impressive. Android works in handheld and docked mode, audio and Joycons work flawlessly, and there's even an optional 'Shield-ifier' mode that turns the Switch into an Nvidia Shield TV (complete with support for Nvidia Gamestream and some Shield-exclusive games). However, there are still plenty of bugs, like spotty Wi-Fi and a lack of rotation support.

More information and all the downloads can be found at the source link below. If you haven't already modded your Switch, keep in mind that doing so can ban your console from online games. Also, the switchroot team recommends using the torrent downloads to avoid crashing their servers.