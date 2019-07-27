LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM around, with official support for dozens of devices and a huge community. The project relies on the work of contributing developers, which means phones can just easily be dropped as they are added. Since we last covered LineageOS, a few new devices are now supported, while a handful of fan favorites have been dropped.

Starting with the removals, the Nvidia Shield Tablet (shieldtablet) has once again been dropped. The device was just re-added a few months ago, but builds were paused after a memory leak bug was found. Perhaps support will make a return at some point, but for now, Shield Tablet owners are out of luck.

The Nexus 4 (mako) is also no longer supported, ending a three-year run that started when CyanogenMod 14.1 arrived on the phone. If you somehow still have the Nexus 4, there are unofficial builds for you to try. ZTE's Axon 7 (axon7) has also been dropped, though the maintainer is hopeful that builds will resume at some point. The last phone to be removed is the Samsung Galaxy S9 (starlte), though only the Exynos-based models were ever supported, and only with LineageOS 15.1 Oreo.

Finally, here are the phones that have been added to the LineageOS 16 (Android 9 Pie) roster:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (violet)

YU Yuphoria (lettuce)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (X00TD)

Huawei Honor 5X (kiwi)

The Honor 5X was already receiving Oreo builds, but it was recently updated to Pie. Sadly, Huawei still doesn't allow bootloaders to be officially unlocked.