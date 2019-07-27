When it comes to high-end televisions, Sony arguably rules the roost — the Android TV-running X950G lineup is a popular choice amongst average and expert consumers alike. If you've had your eye out for a Sony 4K TV, two models of the 2019 lineup are currently on sale — the 55" and 65" variants of the X950G, and the 75" variant of the X900F.

The 55-inch X950G is currently marked down by $302 to $1098 across various retailers — if you are okay with an open-box unit, it can be had for under $1000. The larger $65-inch sibling is also marked down by $502 to $1498, and if you need something larger, the 75-inch model of the X900F lineup is also currently on sale, marked down to $1998 on Amazon. Both variants run Android TV, so you can use Google Assistant to bark at your telly. They also support Amazon's Alexa, giving you flexibility depending on your choice of smart home products.

The X950G range of LCD TVs is quite well-reviewed — it's currently WireCutter's "upgrade pick", thanks to Sony's superior video processing and local dimming, which brings you consistent blacks all throughout the display. The well-respected TV review site Rtings has also praised the lineup's color accuracy, brightness levels, and handling of motion blur, so you're likely to be satisfied with your purchase. Similarly, the X900F has a good Rtings rating.