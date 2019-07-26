Phones are usually discounted several months after they're released, but the LG G7's price started dropping only two months after it hit the market and continued on the same trend over the past year. The company's 2018 flagship has now hit a new low, as it's now selling for almost half is original MSRP.

The handset features a 6.1" 1440p IPS display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual 16MP rear cameras, an 8MP selfie sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery. It's also water-resistant and has wireless charging, but didn't have any singular features versus the competition to justify its high price when it came out.

However, given its current price, it becomes a much more interesting device, as the phone has dropped to $365 in its Platinum Grey color, or $390 for the Black variant. The first is sold by a third-party reseller on Amazon, while the second one is available directly from B&H. The latter has "limited supply at this price," so I recommend you finalize your purchase today before the sale is over. If you'd like to know more before you make your purchase, read our review of the LG G7 ThinQ to get a clearer idea of the phone's value.