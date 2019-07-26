If you often shop at Costco, its paid membership program gives you a bunch of advantages such as cash rewards on purchases, gift card deals, travel offers, and various discounts. Until now, Costco's service had one considerable first-world problem: You'd have to carry your membership card with you when you shopped. An update to Costco's app finally allows you to ditch that card and use a digital version instead.

To start using it in the app, you have to verify your membership first — if you haven't done that online already. Once that's out of the way, you can access the card through a FAB (floating action button) sitting at the bottom of the app whenever you check out at Costco.

You'll need to update your app to a version higher than 4.0.0 via the Play Store. Alternatively, you can download the latest release over at APK Mirror.