If you want a virtual reality headset to kill some time with, but don't want to burden yourself with wires or a high price tag, the Oculus Go might be calling your name. It's currently available at its lowest price for both of its storage options at Amazon and Best Buy.

The headset uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and 3GB of RAM to feed content onto a 2560x1440 LCD — which should be able to produce an equivalent viewing experience of a 180" projection display — at up to 72 frames per second. It comes with a motion-tracked controller with three degrees of movement, good enough for messing about with Oculus apps and games in your personal space. It weighs just over a pound, comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 2,600mAh battery that should last at least a couple hours.

The Go comes in two storage sizes, 32GB and 64GB, typically priced at $199 and $249, respectively. There's been the odd sale or two to take prices down by up to $30, but over on Amazon and Best Buy, the current $40 discount is the best we've found so far. There's no indication of how long the $159 and $209 prices will last, so if you want an Oculus Go today, get one today.