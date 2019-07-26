The Moto Z2 Force, one of the earliest 5G-capable phones (well, with some help), is getting Android 9 Pie on Verizon starting today. "System Update 12," as Verizon and Moto are calling it, brings Pie, Motorola software version PCX29.159-21, and the June Android security patch.
Some Z2 Force owners in Brazil started getting the Android 9 update early last month as part of a soak test, but Lenovo later announced that the device would only be updated on Verizon because it had to be to use the 5G Moto Mod.
- Source:
- Verizon
