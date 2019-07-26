The tagline for Google's smart home products, "A little help at home," resonates with many, but none more so than users with disabilities. The hands-free assistance offered by Google Home devices can go a long well to helping users feel more independent, and this is particularly true of people living with paralysis. Today, Google announced a partnership with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation that will see 100,000 Home Minis given out to improve even more lives.

A post on Google's blog looks at the story of Paralympic weight lifter Garrison Redd who's spent the last 20 years in a wheelchair. He talks about the many obstacles he's had to overcome and how even the most basic tasks at home became reminders of his limitations. With Google Home and a host of other smart devices like light bulbs, thermostats and so on, Redd is now able to control his environment using just his voice and has won back a little of the independence he had lost. Take a look at the video below to find out more.

If you're living with paralysis or you know someone else who is, they can find out if they're eligible for one of the 100,000 Home Minis by visiting this site. It also includes other case studies on inspiring individuals plus some useful tips on how to make the most out of any Google Home product by exploring its accessibility features.