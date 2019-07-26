Fossil is one of the leading Wear OS smartwatch manufacturers, and I personally like the brand's timepieces for their stylish design and overall features. Among the company's top products is the fourth-generation Venture, which came out a year ago but still features decent specs and great looks. Four of the timepiece's variants have just gone one sale for $175, which is $100 off their original retail price.

The Venture HR resembles a traditional watch and looks premium. That won't prevent it from tracking your workouts, though, as it has built-in GPS and hear-rate sensors, on top of being swimproof. It also has an NFC chip so you can pay without having to take your phone out of your pocket. Unfortunately, it's still powered by the aging Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, which means performance may be a bit slow.

Although the latest Venture was released last year, it remains relevant today, and paying $100 less than the MSRP is definitely a good deal. If you're looking for a stylish smartwatch to see your notifications at a glance, track your workouts, and pay easily, the Venture HR is a good pick. However, if you want a more advanced operating system, you might want to look at Samsung's watches, which some of our readers tend to prefer.

The below colors are currently on sale for $175, either directly from Fossil or on Amazon: