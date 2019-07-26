Smart Displays are a convenient way to place video calls while you're busy doing other things. Unfortunately, they often require people to have a compatible device or use specific software, making it less convenient to reach loved ones. Most people have a Messenger account, though, and Facebook is using this as a selling point for its Portal smart displays against Amazon's Echo Show. If you were thinking of getting an intelligent screen in your household, now is the right time to do so, as both the Portal and the larger Portal+ are currently $120 off at Best Buy.

In addition to making video calls, the devices come with Alexa built-in, allowing them to fulfill a wide range of requests. Owners have also given them good reviews, as both have an average of 4.6/5 on Best Buy. Lastly, if you're concerned about privacy, Facebook has equipped its smart screens with a physical camera shutter, as well as the ability to de-activate the microphone. I personally wouldn't trust them with my data, but that decision is entirely up to you.

Both the 10.1" and 15.6" versions are currently discounted, selling for $80 and $230, respectively. We're not sure how long the deal will last, but since it's marked as being part of "Black Friday in July," we recommend you get yours today.