A new build of Action Launcher is rolling out today, and it includes several notable visual changes. The already robust theming features are getting a boost, and the Google Discover panel can switch to the system dark theme. There's even additional integration with the ActionDash digital wellbeing app.
Here's the full changelog for the v42 update.
- NEW: ActionDash integration! When using ActionDash’s focus mode, app icons for blocked apps appear greyed out.
- NEW: Full theme support including Dark theme.
- NEW: Revamped Quicktheme which integrates seamlessly with the current theme, allowing you to have certain home screen items match your wallpaper, others match the theme and the rest use specific colors.
- NEW: Quicktheme offers options to theme your home screen with the material design colors in addition to those from your wallpaper.
- NEW: Quicktheme support added for All Apps search bar, Desktop shortcuts and more.
- NEW: Improved Google Discover support, including Dark theme. Note: requires newly updated Action Launcher Plugin v3.1
- NEW: "Google Discover feed appearance" option for specifying the feed appearance independent of the app theme.
- NEW: Quicktheme uses dark text / icon indicator colors when using bright colors.
- NEW: Quickbar will display black icons when the Quickbar is a bright, high-contrast color (such as yellow).
- NEW: All Apps scroll bar indicators match the color of the All Apps search box.
- NEW: When running Android Pie or later, fingerprint / biometric authentication works after using the "Lock device" action.
- FIX: A huge collection of misc. stability fixes.
The headlining feature for most users will be the revamped QuickTheme system. You can now mix and match colors extracted from your wallpaper, as well as custom material colors and the dark system theme. Speaking of, Google Discover in Action Launcher now uses the dark theme when appropriate. For ActionDash users, apps blocked by Focus mode will be grayed out in Action Launcher.
To experience all of this, you'll need the premium upgrade. The update is rolling out now—if you don't have it already, you will soon.
