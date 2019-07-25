Anker products are known for their build quality and technology, including its Soundcore lineup of headphones, earbuds, and speakers. Among them is the Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker, which has dropped to $80 instead of its original $100 price tag.

The product has a USB-C port and a built-in 6,700mAh battery that helps it achieve up to twelve hours of playtime. It's also designed to offer superior audio quality thanks to its two ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators. In addition, the speaker's BassUp technology lets it adjust and enhance bass in real-time for a more immersive experience. Plus, it's compatible with aptX and DSP for enhanced sound quality. You can also wirelessly pair two Motion+ speakers with each other for a full stereo experience. Lastly, its IPX7 waterproof rating means it's the perfect companion to bring by the pool during these hot summer days.

If you're interested in buying the Soundcore Motion+, just click on the link below and place your order on Amazon or Soundcore's official site. The price is already discounted, and there's no need for any coupon or promo code.