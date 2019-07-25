Summer is still in full swing, which means news has been a bit slow. Still, we learned this week that Samsung has a new release date for the Galaxy Fold, RED is making another phone, and Dish might become a carrier. We're discussing all this and more right now on the Android Police Podcast, so why not have a listen?
This week's topic list:
- Intel sells its modem business to Apple for $1 billion
- Samsung Galaxy Fold finally hitting shelves in September after many months of delays
- The Galaxy Fold has already lost one US carrier partner for its re-launch
- Making a smartphone is very, very hard, RED's Hydrogen One failure proves
- RED reveals Hydrogen Two and 8K camera module are in development, founder promises they won't suck this time
- Dish reportedly agrees to $5 billion deal with Sprint and T-Mobile for wireless spectrum and prepaid businesses
- Google Nest Hub Max officially arrives September 9 in the US, UK, and Australia
- Prominent leaker says Galaxy Note10 will have Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 855
- Tinder goes rogue, breaks Play Store policy by processing payments without Google
