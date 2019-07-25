Motorola has traditionally served the low-end smartphone market well, but its value proposition isn't what it used to be. To make matters worse, the latest in the Moto E series comes with an unusually high price tag. The company launched the Moto E6 for $150 today, although it's hardly much of an upgrade over the Moto E5.

While Motorola does upgrade the processor to the more capable (but still old) Snapdragon 435, it also shrinks the battery size down to 3,000mAh, a whopping 1,000mAh less than its predecessor. The same is true for the IPS display, which is now 5.5 inches diagonally, a decrease of 0.2 inches. The $50 price hike over the E5 simply doesn't feel justified in view of the spec sheet. At least the new device comes with the latest software, Android 9 Pie, a fingerprint reader, and Motorola's Moto action features.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 435, 1.4GHz Octa-core RAM 2GB Storage 16GB (up to 256GB through microSD) Display 5.5-inch 1440x720 IPS LCD, 296 PPI Battery 3,000mAh Camera 13MP (back), 5MP (front) Software Android 9 Pie NFC No Fingerprint Sensor Yes

If for some reason you're still interested in purchasing the Moto E6, you can get it here right now. Meanwhile, the Moto E5 is down to $70 on Amazon, which is almost certainly a better option.