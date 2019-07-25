Google might have officially given up on making its own tablets, but we've still been patiently waiting for a new Chrome OS laptop from its hardware division. The original Pixelbook is beautifully designed, and even though we concluded that its cost-benefit ratio leans on the more expensive side for the vast majority of consumers, it still showcases how good Chrome OS devices can be — that keyboard is to die for. With the laptop being on the market for more than half a year, we're more than ready for a successor by now. A new FCC filing offers hope that a Pixelbook 2 could be on the horizon.

Google partner Quanta Computer Wireless has requested the ID HFSG021A. Ignoring the first three characters, we're looking at Google's regular naming scheme, with devices such as the Pixel 3 and 3a carrying identifiers like G013A and G020A. For the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, the IDs HFSC0A and HFSC1A were used, which means G021A sounds more like a Pixel phone product than a Chromebook.

So, why do we think it's a new Pixelbook rather than the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, or another device? Well, the 4a would likely be far too premature if Google plans to stick to a yearly release cycle. The main reason, however, is that Quanta has been in charge of building the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, while Foxconn manufactures the Pixel phones. Since it's highly unlikely Quanta would be used to build a smartphone, we think it's more likely G021A is a new Pixelbook and that Google isn't sticking to a rigid naming scheme for FCC IDs — the erratic naming of Home product IDs would back this up. There's also no LTE aspect to this submission, which would be expected if this were a phone.

Images attached to the FCC filing will be kept confidential until January, but we could still see an official announcement at the same time as the Pixel 4, which is expected to happen in October if past years are anything to go by.