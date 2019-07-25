When you're browsing Google Images on your phone, visiting the site a particular image came from feels just a little clunky. Tap the link, and you're taken to a separate screen where the page loads. Google's set on making the process more seamless with its new Swipe to Visit gesture.

Swipe to Visit puts the page the image you're looking at came from a swipe away, provided that page is AMP-compatible. When viewing an image, a little tab will pop up at the bottom of your screen. You can pull up on it to view the page, then dismiss it by swiping it back down.

The functionality was first previewed at Google I/O, and its public availability now seems imminent. That said, it's unclear exactly when it's coming; Google has yet to provide any timeline.