With the continued proliferation of cheap 4K TVs, more and more people are in the market for content that makes use of all those pixels. Google Play Movies & TV has offered such content for some time now, but movies owned by Disney have languished in 1080p. That's changing today, as Google has announced that many of Disney's properties are now available through Google Play in proper UHD.

Not every film owned by the media giant is available in 4K, but big titles now up for purchase in UHD include:

Additionally, Avengers: Endgame will be available in 4K before the end of the month. You can pre-purchase it now.

In a statement provided to Android Police, a Google representative described the current lineup of 4K movies up for purchase as "the first slate," with more to come in the future. Unfortunately, you can't currently rent any of the above movies in 4K; if you want to watch, you'll have to buy.