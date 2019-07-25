The Galaxy Fold famously crashed and burned this spring thanks to its design letting dust work its way into the screen. After months of delays and a redesign, the phone is finally slated to launch in September. T-Mobile seems to have had enough of all the rigmarole, though, as the carrier has said that it won't be selling the refreshed Fold come launch.

T-Mobile PR issued a statement to The Verge containing a pretty dubious explanation as to why you won't be able to pick up a Galaxy Fold in any of its stores:

T-Mobile will not carry the Galaxy Fold because we already offer customers a wide range of the latest smartphones. Please reach out to Samsung for any further inquiries.

Already selling "a wide range of the latest smartphones" is a nonsensical reason not to offer a buzzy new product from one of the biggest players in the industry; it seems more likely T-Mobile doesn't want to deal with the potential headaches that a recall might cause. Still, while the company won't sell you one, there's no indication you won't be able to use an unlocked Galaxy Fold on T-Mobile's network.