Now that Android Q is nearly here, we're getting to the point where rolling out Pie updates is somewhat embarrassing. It's certainly better than staying on Android 8 Oreo forever, but it definitely should take this long. The latest phones to get Pie are the 2018 models of the Galaxy J3 and J3V on Verizon, which were originally released in June of last year.
Android 9 Pie on the Galaxy J3 2018
The J3 update carries a version number of "PPR1.180610.011.J337VVRU3BSEB," while the J3V update is labelled as "PPR1.180610.011.J337VPPVRU3BSEB." Both OTAs include Android 9 Pie with the June 1st security patch level. Beyond all the usual improvements that come with Pie, the phones now use the same One UI design that Samsung's other Pie phones have, and Wi-Fi calling support has been added.
The update is rolling out now to both phones. If you don't have it already, you should get it soon.
