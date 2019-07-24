Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few months, chances are that you're familiar with the whole Galaxy Fold delay scenario. The phone was originally slated to be launched in late April, but severe issues with review units' displays caused the whole thing to be pushed back. Samsung has just announced that the Galaxy Fold will hit select markets in September.

We last heard about the Galaxy Fold earlier this month, when Bloomberg said that the redesign was reportedly complete. Before that, CEO DJ Koh had admitted that the Fold was pushed "before it was ready," and VP Kim Seong-cheol said that the phone was "ready to hit the market."

In its blog post, Samsung explains what it did to make the foldable display stronger. We heard about some of these already, but I'll let Samsung do the talking here:

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps. Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display. The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.



The post also mentions that the user experience has been improved by optimizing more apps and services for the unusual screen setup. A precise release date beyond the mention of September in select markets still isn't available, but Samsung says that we'll learn more closer to the launch.