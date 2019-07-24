Back in May, we heard the first rumblings about a new Pokémon game coming to Android from the likes of DeNA, and in June it was revealed to the world that Pokémon Masters would be coming to Android this summer. Since June The Pokémon Company has been slowly trickling out new trailers to keep fans interested in the upcoming release, and as of last night, Pokémon Masters popped up on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing.

Above you can watch the first of six new trailers that were released today to accompany the new pre-registration listing for Pokémon Masters on the Google Play Store. The first video offers an overview of the entire game, and the rest of the trailers delve into individual game mechanics, such as your moves, battling, sync pairs, and training. It would also appear that a preview version of Pokémon Masters should launch on supported Android devices in Singapore starting today, and will come to Canada sometime soon. Those that get a chance to preview the game will be treated to select content from the title before it's launched worldwide. All save data from this trial period will carry over to the official release, and it's recommended that your device supports Android 7 and contains at least 2GB of RAM.

We already know that the release of Pokémon Masters should take place sometime before summer is over, and if you venture on over to the Apple App Store listing, you'll notice that the expected release date for iOS is August 29th. While Android and iOS release dates can differ, this info should provide a loose outline of when to expect the Android launch. Sadly there are still no details that cover how the title will be monetized, though both the Play Store and App Store point towards a free-to-play release that will contain in-app purchases.

With the release of a pre-registration listing on the Play Store it would appear that we are nearing closer to the official launch of Pokémon Masters on Android. While I can't say that I feel excited about yet another MARVEL Strike Force clone, I suppose Pokémon fans will be happy enough with an official game on mobile that actually offers something a little closer to the mainline series than the majority of mobile Pokémon titles. I do not doubt that Pokémon Masters will find a lot of success once it is officially available, though I have to wonder if its monetization will impact its gameplay. I suppose we'll just have to wait for the official release to know for sure.