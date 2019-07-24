Facebook's Messenger has grown from being a simple texting solution to an independent messaging and video chatting software. Because of its numerous features, the company separated Messenger into a dedicated app, which ended up being quite heavy. However, Facebook released Messenger Lite in 2016 to offer a less resource-hungry alternative for more limited devices. The lighter app has become so successful that it just passed 500 million downloads on the Play Store.

The app had already passed the 100 million milestone at the end of 2017 and has been downloaded five more times since. Interestingly, Facebook waited quite a while before making Messenger Lite available globally, which also means people who side-loaded the app from other sources like APK Mirror in the meantime would not count towards this official figure. For the record, the main app had already passed the same milestone back in 2014, before Messenger Lite was even released.

If you don't use Messenger often and prefer to save some resources on your device, give the Lite app a try. It still features most of the main software's features, including video and voice calls, group chats, and stickers — if these matter to you.