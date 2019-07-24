Another week is half over and summer keeps boiling on. We have a small list of app sales for you today, so have fun and be sure to pop by for Matt's roundup on Friday.

Free

Apps

Subnet Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days Newsout $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days Mental Disorders Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games