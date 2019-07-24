Another week is half over and summer keeps boiling on. We have a small list of app sales for you today, so have fun and be sure to pop by for Matt's roundup on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. Subnet Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Newsout $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Mental Disorders Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Football Challenger - League $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. Five Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Vector Invaders (Premium) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Taxi Simulator 1976 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. MIUI Lines White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. X Launcher $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. GeoExpert - France Geography $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Calorie Counter PLUS - Macros food tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Character Maker -How to draw $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Train Simulator PRO 2018 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Drag Racing 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Slender Last Sleep - horror game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days