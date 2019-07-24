Article Contents
Another week is half over and summer keeps boiling on. We have a small list of app sales for you today, so have fun and be sure to pop by for Matt's roundup on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Subnet Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Newsout $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mental Disorders Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Football Challenger - League $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Five Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vector Invaders (Premium) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Taxi Simulator 1976 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIUI Lines White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- X Launcher $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- GeoExpert - France Geography $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calorie Counter PLUS - Macros food tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Character Maker -How to draw $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Train Simulator PRO 2018 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Drag Racing 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slender Last Sleep - horror game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
