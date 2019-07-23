If you're somehow not already up to your pits in smart speakers, here's an easy way to remedy that: you can pick up two Google Home Minis from a number of sellers for 49 bucks. I know, I know, they're basically always on sale, but this puts them at just $24.50 a pop, which is a particularly good price for a highly-functional device.

Going by MSRP, this is technically a buy-one-get-one-free deal. It's available from Best Buy, Walmart, and Bed, Bath & Beyond. If you're picky about color, go with Best Buy — the retailer lets you mix and match any two while the others are more limiting.

Minis aren't great for listening to music, but they're perfectly capable of controlling lights, answering questions, and doing all the other usual smart home stuff, and they really are a great value at this price. Check any of the links below to get a pair for yourself.