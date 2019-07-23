TCL might not have the name recognition of TV makers like Samsung or LG, but it has been killing by coupling excellent hardware with capable Roku software. The company's well-regarded 49-inch 4K HDR TV (it's Wirecutter's budget 4k pick) has a list price of $600 and usually sells for about $400. The current deal undercuts that by $100, making this TV cheaper than its ever been.

Like many TCL TVs, this one comes with Roku built-in. With Roku, you can use services like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Pandora. To access these, you can either use the integrated dual-band 802.11ac WiFi antenna or Ethernet. This should allow many people to forgo a dedicated streaming box. However, if you do want to add external devices to the TV, you can do that through 3 HDMI 1.4a inputs. The device is also compatible with VESA wall mounts.

It might not be the best TV you can buy, but it's definitely one of the best TV deals right now. We can only advise you to hurry to the buy link below, as it's likely that this deal won't last long.